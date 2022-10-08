ANA invites Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to 41st Annual Convention

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi have been invited by the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) as Special Guests to the 41st International Convention of the Association scheduled to hold from October 26 to 29 at the Chinua Achebe International Conference Centre, Mamman Vatsa Writers Village, Mpape, Abuja.

The invite signed by the duo of ANA President, Camillus Ukah and Secretary, Maik Ortserga reads: “As you are most likely aware, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) was founded in 1981 by the literary colossus Chinua Achebe for the promotion of Nigerian literature. Its members are Nigerian poets, novelists, short-story writers, essayists, newspaper columnists, and journalists both at home and abroad. All of us meet once every year over a chosen theme to deliberate on the affairs of literature and related matters in Nigeria and even beyond. This year is our 41st convention and we are meeting on the theme of “Literature and National Consciousness: The Story as a Catalyst” between 26th and 29th October 2022 at our national headquarters, the Mamman Vatsa Writers Village, Kilometre 2, Mpape, FCT, Abuja.”

“On behalf of the National Executive Council, the Board of Trustees, and the members of the association, it is our pleasure to hereby invite you as Special Guest of Honour to this 41st Annual Convention. We also request that as you come, you should address us on the topic of “Creativity in an Embattled Polity: Expectations, Constraints and Imperatives.”

“This [email protected] event is, no doubt, another grand opportunity to showcase Nigerian literature as an indisputable testimonial of our country’s continental leadership and greatness. Interestingly, a high-powered delegation from the Pan-African Writers Association (PAWA) based in Accra, Ghana, as well as delegates from many other countries will be attending the convention, thus arguing the occasion as Africa’s leading literary event of the year 2022.”

“We earnestly look forward to having you and hearing your story of creativity and politics as well as your national consciousness account from the horse’s mouth.”

“Thank you in anticipation of your obliging to be our Special Guest of Honour at this significant gathering of writers. We assure you of our continued courtesies, felicitations and highest regards, sir.”

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) is Africa’s largest National authors association. This year’s convention promises to be the single largest gathering of writers in the sub-region with writers all over the country and beyond.