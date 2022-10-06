War with Atiku: Wike’s derecognises Omehia as former Rivers Governor 

*To refund N600m monetary entitlements and 96.5m in pension up to September 2022, within Seven days.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The bile of political acrimony between Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Nyesom has landed former Governor Celestine Omehia in trouble for aligning with Atiku.

Rivers state house of Assembly has directed Governor Nyesom Wike to de-recognise Sir Celestine Omehia as former governor of Rivers state.

By the resolution by the House of Assembly, Omehia ceases to be addressed as “His Excellency” and to refund the sum of N600m in Monetary entitlements and N96.5m in pension paid to him up to September 2022. All monies are to be refunded within Seven days.

It followed a motion sponsored by the Leader of the House and Member representing Obio-Akpor Constituency 1, Martin Amaewhule.

Mr Amaewhule said the House does not have a copy of the ruling of the Supreme Court as at the time it called for his recognition.

He presented four prayers in the motion, including that Mr Omehia should refund all money received from the state government.

Celestine Omehia is given seven days to refund 600million naira in benefits and another 96.5million naira pension received so far.

He is also asked to stop using the title, “HIS EXCELLENCY” and GSSRS, which is a little from the state honour that is due to an incumbent or a Former Governor.

Our Correspondent reports that Sir Celestine Omehia, a cousin of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was Governor of Rivers State for about six months until Supreme Court declared Amaechi as the Governor and sacked Omehia.

However, when Wike took over as Governor in a ceremony organised by Governor Wike and the leaders of PDP, Omehia’s official photograph was hung in Government House Executive chambers symbolically recognizing them as former Governor even though he was sacked by the Apex Court.

All the rights and privileges attached to the office of a former Governor were restored to Omehia with his full pensions and other privileges attached to the other. As part of Wike’s administration to immortalize Omehia as former Governor, Wike renamed a very popular road, “SARS Road in Rukpowu” in Obio-Akpor local government area road “Sir Celestine Omehia Road”.

Until recently the state government started doing remedial work on the road, the Sir Celestine Omehia road had been in a deplorable state for about two years, despite the outcry of inhabitants and motorists.

Another supporter of Atiku Abubakar, Dr Chinyere Igwe, a federal lawmaker representing Port Harcourt Constituency 2, has had his Petrol Station, Mega Tools Petrol, located in Diobu Port Harcourt sealed off for alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering.