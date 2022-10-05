JUST IN: 23 remaining hostages of Abuja-Kaduna train attack freed

Nigerian military on Wednesday announced the release of 23 hostages still in captivity of terrorists who attacked the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28 March, 2022.

The terrorists had before now released scores of the hostages they took when they attacked the train in Kaduna reportedly after payment of ransom running into many millions of naira.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee (CDSAC), Prof. Usman Yusuf, said the remaining hostages were released on Wednesday.

He said the seven-man committee he led secured the released and took custody of the 23 hostages at about 4 pm on Wednesday.

But he did not give much details on how the hostages were released.

The statement reads: “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 1600Hrs. (4:00pm) today, Wednesday 5-10-2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General L E O Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram Terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28-3-2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this Operation.”

“The unwavering support of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is what made it all possible.

“Members of this Committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this Humanitarian Operation.”