JUST IN: 23 remaining hostages of Abuja-Kaduna train attack freed

JUST IN: 23 remaining hostages of Abuja-Kaduna train attack freed

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 6:07 pm


23 remaining passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train attack freed

23 remaining passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train attack freed

Nigerian military on Wednesday announced the release of 23 hostages still in captivity of terrorists who attacked the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28 March, 2022.

The terrorists had before now released scores of the hostages they took when they attacked the train in Kaduna reportedly after payment of ransom running into many millions of naira.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee (CDSAC), Prof. Usman Yusuf, said the remaining hostages were released on Wednesday.

He said the seven-man committee he led secured the released and took custody of the 23 hostages at about 4 pm on Wednesday.

But he did not give much details on how the hostages were released.

The statement reads: “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 1600Hrs. (4:00pm) today, Wednesday 5-10-2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General L E O Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram Terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28-3-2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this Operation.”

“The unwavering support of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is what made it all possible.

“Members of this Committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this Humanitarian Operation.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Prof. Folasade-Ogunsola: Appointed Vice Chancellor of UNILAG 7 hours ago

    Prof. Ogunsola emerges Unilag’s first female vice chancellor
    Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers 8 hours ago

    Wike: Why I signed law cancelling recognition of Omehia as governor.
    15 hours ago

    Nigerian government to fund 2023 Budget Deficit with Privatisation Proceeds
    Buhari at the joint session of NASS present the budget of N20.5 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year. 16 hours ago

    Buhari presents N20.5trn 2023 budget proposal to National Assembly
    16 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Obijiofor Aginam Appointed to Global Committee of Experts
    the amount was from constrained resources was aimed at revitalisation and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions. 16 hours ago

    ASUU crisis: N470bn allocated for salary enhancements in 2023 budget
    ASUU 17 hours ago

    A/Court to ASUU: Ask your members to go back to work immediately
    17 hours ago

    Rivers Lawmakers are shameless, should apologize to Rivers People – APC