Kogi again: Mystery death claims 9 family members

Richard Elesho

Kogi State seems to be on the throes of inexplicable deaths. Barely 24 hours after the last of four family members passed on in Mopa town, the angel of death has landed in Nagazi, Adavi Local Government Area, LGA of the State.

Nine members of same family have reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in Nagazi town. The incident reportedly happened on Monday evening with five family members dying in quick succession at a spot.

Four others became very sick and had to be rushed to the hospital for attention. Unfortunately, however they also died shortly after arriving the hospital.

According to a family source who craved anonymity, the father of the deceased victims has been arrested while the mother is still receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He said, they are yet to know the actual cause of the deaths as they are suspecting food poisoning or spiritual attack

News of the incident which spread in the community on Monday evening threw residents into mourning, fear and confusion.

It would be recalled that four family members died after eating ‘amala’ in Mopa town, headquarter of MopaAmuro LGA at the weekend. The dead were head of the family, Pa Motilewa, his two daughters and a girl relation. The mother miraculously survived.

The community and government is still groping in the dark about the Mopa casualty when the current news broke. Governor Yahaya Bello represented by Kingsley Fanwo during a condolence visit to the town promised to investigate the matter.

Effort to speak with the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Ovye Aya proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.