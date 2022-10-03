Kogi: 4 family members die after eating cassava flour in Mopa

By Richard Elesho

Four members of a family have died mysteriously after eating a meal of Amala, made from Cassava flour in Mopa town, headquarter of MopAmuro Local Government Area, Kogi State. The serial deaths occured between Friday 30 September and Sunday 2 October after they ate dinner on Thursday evening.

The deceased included head of the family, Pa. Motilewa, two daughters and a girl relation. One of the daughters, Motun was an NCE Holder and Teacher in the town. The mother however miraculously survived.

The event has left residents of the town and the entire neighbourhood in mourning, fear and confusion, with many calling for an investigation into the source of the fatalities.

It was gathered that the family prepared the Amala from the left over Cassava from which they had previously made and eaten Fufu. They were said to have spread the processed shafts in the sun to dry for some days.

The dried cakes were subsequently grinded into soft powder which was used for Amala which they ate on Thursday evening, before retiring to bed.

A source familiar with the disaster said the victims became sick overnight and efforts were made in vain to restore them. Unfortunately, the youngest passed on Friday, quickly followed on Saturday by the young relation living with the family.

With the sudden passage, the others were moved to the highly rated ECWA Hospital, Egbe for better medical attention. Sadly, the eldest of the daughters, Motun gave up the ghost about 3am Sunday. The father also died later the same Sunday (today).

At the time of this report, the mother Molomo was alive under close observation.

The community is ssid to be suspecting foul play in the deaths therefore stopped the burial for proper investigations.

“We are shocked. I have never seen a thing like this. We suspect that someone may have poisoned the food. For what? We cannot tell.. Iam confused and in pains. This is too much to bear.” A member of the family lamented.