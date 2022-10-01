Trevor Noah shocks fans, quits The Daily Show

By Nehru Odeh

South African comedian Trevor Noah has announced he is making a surprise exit from The Daily Show, the satirical news and talk show he has hosted since 2015.

Noah made the announcement at the end of the show on Thursday night before a stunned studio audience. He thanked the show’s crew and loyal fans for the amazing seven years he spent as host of the show, which he described as “been wild, truly wild.”

Noah said he was filled with gratitude for the journey but there was another part of his life that he wants to carry on exploring.

“I remember when we first started … So many people didn’t believe in us. (Appointing me as host ) was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African.

“I just find myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” he said.

Noah also said he had decided his time was up but in the most painful way, after everything that has happened during his time hosting the show – including Donald Trump’s presidency and the Covid pandemic.

“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. But after seven years, I feel like it is time,” he maintained.

“I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to countries and putting on shoes. I miss being everywhere and doing everything.

“I’m really grateful to a network who beloved in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world.

“I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and the next thing I knew I was handed the keys.

*All I can say is thank you very much,” Noah averred.

The 38-year-old has hosted the show for the past seven years since taking over from Jon Stewart in 2015.

He said he would announce the timing of his departure later and that he would continue as host in the meantime.

Noah was born on 20 February 1984 in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. Bus father, Robert, is of Swiss-German ancestry, and his mother, Patricia Nombuyiseko, is Xhosa.

Noah began his career in his native South Africa, releasing a string of stand-up specials and hosting a late-night talk show, “Tonight with Trevor Noah”, which he created and aired on M-Net and DSTV.

His autobiographical comedy book, “Born a Crime” was published in 2016. He hosted the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021 and the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022 as well as the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner.

Noah has won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award from 11 nominations. He was named one of the 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media by the Hollywood Reporters in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, Time magazine named him one of the hundred most influential people in the world.