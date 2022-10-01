Photos: Road works  ongoing at Sango Ota-Ijoko Road, Ota Toll Gate to Singer

Photos: Road works  ongoing at Sango Ota-Ijoko Road, Ota Toll Gate to Singer

Saturday, October 1, 2022 10:11 am


Sango Ota-Ijoko Road end of Ope Ilu, Ojodu highway

As a follow-up to the promise by the Ogun State Government some weeks ago, roadworks are now ongoing at Sango Ota-Ijoko Road with some sections already being asphalted.

As seen in pictures, the goverment also commenced the reconstruction of failed portions along Ota Toll Gate down to Singer on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. This, according to the Ogun government, “will subsequently extend down to Abeokuta in line with our strong resolve to fix this deplorable Federal Government road for the benefit of our people.”

See more photos:

Sango Ota-Ijoko Road end of Ope Ilu, Ojodu highway

Sango Ota-Ijoko Road end of Ope Ilu, Ojodu highway

Photos below are on Lagos Abeokuta expressway, Ota Toll Gate to Singer

Ota Toll Gate down to Singer on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Ota Toll Gate down to Singer on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    When Dreams Dance…And Love Will Not Be Buried
    4 hours ago

    ANA calls on ASUU/FG quick resolve 8- month strike
    4 hours ago

    Kogi: 4 family members die after eating cassava flour in Mopa
    4 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu, Adeboye task Nigerians on peace
    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva 5 hours ago

    Lula wins first round of Brazil’s presidential election
    12 hours ago

    Federal Government, ASUU and the Judiciary 
    15 hours ago

    BBNaija: How the street gave Phyna the N100m grand prize
    15 hours ago

    Video: Tinubu engages in exercise to prove his fitness