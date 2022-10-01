Photos: Road works  ongoing at Sango Ota-Ijoko Road, Ota Toll Gate to Singer

As a follow-up to the promise by the Ogun State Government some weeks ago, roadworks are now ongoing at Sango Ota-Ijoko Road with some sections already being asphalted.

As seen in pictures, the goverment also commenced the reconstruction of failed portions along Ota Toll Gate down to Singer on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. This, according to the Ogun government, “will subsequently extend down to Abeokuta in line with our strong resolve to fix this deplorable Federal Government road for the benefit of our people.”

See more photos:

Photos below are on Lagos Abeokuta expressway, Ota Toll Gate to Singer