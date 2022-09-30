Know the new SANs to be sworn on 21 November

The Promotion of 62 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN has been approved by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), headed by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

That happened at the end of its 154th plenary session on Thursday.

The SAN rank is awarded “as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.”

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarji Bello, who doubles as Secretary of the LPPC.

The lucky lawyers are: Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Johnson Tarigho Omophe, Lawrence Sunday Oko-Jaja, Christopher Agbomeirhe Oshomegie, Sanusi Olugbenga Sai’d, Wahab Kunle Shittu, Emmanuel Idemudia, Diri Mohammed, Oladipo Akanmu Tolani, Ayodeji Omotoso, Chijioke Ogbonna Erondu, Ajoku Kingsley Obinna, Yakubu Maikasuwa, Henry Eshijonam Omu, Dagogo Isreak Iboroma, Joseph Ademu Akubo, Gozoe Bertrand Obi and Inam Akpadiagha Wilson.

Others are; Abubakar Nature Sulu-Gambari, Abioye Araoye Asanike, Sylvanus Tahir u, Bolarinwa Aidi, Tonye Krukrubo, Aderemi Bashua, Kolapo Kolade, Samuel Kargbo, Ifeanyichukwu Obiakor, Olasoji Olowolafe, Mutalubi Adebayo, Victor Ogude, Sulayman Ibrahim, Mumini Hanafi, Tanko Ashang, Damian Okoro, Andrew Malgwi, Etukwu Onah, Adeboro Adamson, Bankole Akomolafe, Kelechi Obi, Andrew Odum, Okoro Edwin, Godson Ugochukwu.

Likewise; Steven Ononye, Ikani Agabi, Mustapha Ibrahim, Muizudeen Abdullahi, Magaji Ibrahim, Sanusi Musa, Oladoyin Awoyale, Rotimi Oyedepo, Chukwudubem Anyigbo, Lukman Fagbemi and Micheal Numa.

Meanwhile, Prof. Kathleen Okafor, Próf. Muhammed Abdulrazaq, Prof. Amokaye Gabriel, Prof. Ismail Olatunbosun, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, Ass/Prof. Theodore Maiyaki, Prof. Olaide Gbadamosi and Ass/Prof. Chimezie Okorie, were the academic appointees for the rank.

“The meeting further approved a new Guidelines for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and all matters pertaining to the rank to guide future exercises”, the statement read.