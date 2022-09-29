Rumours of Obaseki endorsement of Peter Obi, false, malicious – Aide

Thursday, September 29, 2022 9:09 am


Peter Obi

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has denied endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, describing it as absolutely false and malicious rumour.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, said the story is being peddled by detractors with ulterior motives, intent on misleading and misinforming members of the public for their selfish interest.

“The news item in a section of the media, stating that Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is absolutely false and malicious.

“No statement to such effect originated from the Governor.

“The story is being peddled by detractors with ulterior motives, intent on misleading and misinforming members of the public for their selfish interest.

“Governor Obaseki has, from the onset of the electioneering cycle, been at the forefront of the campaign for our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“The public is hereby warned to watch out for antics of quacks and unprofessional media organizations as well as unscrupulous individuals, seeking to misinform and stir confusion with their outright fake news.

“Obaseki, as the leader of the PDP in Edo State, will deploy his massive support base to ensure the victory of our party and its candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections,” Osagie said.

