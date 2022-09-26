2023: Kukah, Abubakar to bring together candidates to sign peace accord Thursday

The National Peace Committee will organise two Peace Accords, one of which will take place on Thursday 29 September at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Chairman and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Convener, National Peace Committee, it is to commit all political parties, presidential candidates and their spokespersons to peaceful campaigns and rallies, devoid of violence, incitement and personal insults but defined by issues at the very heart of national development and progress.

The second Peace accord will come up shortly before the elections and according to the Committee, it is “intended to commit candidates to accept the outcome of the votes as long as it is adjudged to be free, fair and credible.”

The Committee further called on all Nigerians, politicians, political parties, security agencies, the election management body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria “is placed first above regional and sectional claims.”

See their statement below: