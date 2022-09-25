Video/photos: Olusegun Osoba Road, leading to Agbado train station, Ogun, ready soon

Sunday, September 25, 2022


The Agbado station bridge end of the Olusegun Osoba road

Residents living in the border communities between Ogun and Lagos started will heave a sigh of relief soon. One of the major roads in the area is being rebuilt by the Ogun State Government.

It stated with eclat: “We’re currently laying stonebase in the ongoing reconstruction of Olusegun Osoba Road, which starts from Agbado Junction down to Toyin Bus Stop in Ifo Constituency 2.

“Once this phase is done, the road will be asphalted and ready for public use.”

This is one of the boundary roads between Lagos and Ogun. From Agege along Iju road in Lagos, the major artery makes an elbow swing to the left from Ishaga roundabout. From Toyin, the Olusegun Osoba road begins on Ogun territory.

The road is crucial in the sense that it leads to another major rail station in Agbado which, when it starts operation, will complement the one in Agege. In other words, those who want to travel by rail from Agbado will not dance rumba on a bad road again.

The state government has also commenced works on the Ijoko end of the Berger -Alagbole- Lambe -Ope Ilu road. According to the state government motorists will be able to drive on it in December.

*Watch the video below, showing ongoing work on the Agbado bridge end:

