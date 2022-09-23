Aregbesola Receives Life Time Achievement Award From NAPTAN

Aregbesola Receives Life Time Achievement Award From NAPTAN

Friday, September 23, 2022 10:35 am


Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola receiving the award

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Thursday, 22 September, 2022, received a life time achievement award from the National Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), in Abuja.

The National President of the Association, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, represented by his Vice President, Mr Adeoye Ogunbanjo, said the decision was informed by the outstanding achievements of the Minister during his tenure as Governor of Osun state.

He stated that the former Governor initiated the construction of 3,685 brand new classrooms across the state, and 11 of these structures are of world class standard installed with cutting edge facilities.

Alhaji Danjuma added that the Minister’s initiative in the state led to higher performance of students in their O/level examinations, where students were lifted from 15 percent pass he inherited in 2010 to 46 percent; and 70 percent of students in the state obtained credit in Mathematics.

He said such human development strive has equally come to bear in his assignment as a cabinet member in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, where he introduced innovation in the Nigerian Correctional Service, leading to an unprecedented number of prison inmates furthering their educational pursuit, to some aspiring to acquire PhD in their choice of disciplines.

At the occasion, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, stated that he was not surprised with the positive remarks from earlier speakers, because the Minister has demonstrated unusual dynamism in his style of leadership. “The vigour with which Ogbeni Aregbesola pursued his work is unprecedented, there by leading to the automation of the activities of Ministry of Interior, among other innovation”, he said.

Dr. Belgore added that the Minister is highly visionary and has asked them to ensure that the system is made better than how he met them.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while responding, thanked NAPTAN for recognising and appreciating his performance, he further said that nothing is more exciting than people to appreciate the service rendered in the state.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    44 mins ago

    Why Private Sector Participation is Crucial in Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan – Osinbajo
    VP Yemi Osinbajo 49 mins ago

    NEC Gets Briefings on Improving Govt Service Delivery at State Levels
    Olusegun Obasanjo 1 hour ago

    Want to live long, strong and agile ? Obasanjo recommends DREAMS
    President Buhari delivers Nigeria's National Statement at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York on 21st Sep 2022 2 hours ago

    The Last Dance At UNGA
    IGP Alkali Baba: 3 hours ago

    2023: IGP Excludes Amotekun, Others from Election Security Management
    remains of Nigerian novelist, playwright and filmmaker, Biyi Bandele will be cremated in a private ceremony today, Friday 23 September, at the Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos. 4 hours ago

    Remains of Biyi Bandele for cremation
    11 hours ago

    Who is afraid of PVC?
    Governor Nyesom Wike addressing PDP stakeholders meeting at Government House Port Harcourt 16 hours ago

    Wike to APC, others: I will not leave PDP for any reason