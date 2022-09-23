Aregbesola Receives Life Time Achievement Award From NAPTAN

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Thursday, 22 September, 2022, received a life time achievement award from the National Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), in Abuja.

The National President of the Association, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, represented by his Vice President, Mr Adeoye Ogunbanjo, said the decision was informed by the outstanding achievements of the Minister during his tenure as Governor of Osun state.

He stated that the former Governor initiated the construction of 3,685 brand new classrooms across the state, and 11 of these structures are of world class standard installed with cutting edge facilities.

Alhaji Danjuma added that the Minister’s initiative in the state led to higher performance of students in their O/level examinations, where students were lifted from 15 percent pass he inherited in 2010 to 46 percent; and 70 percent of students in the state obtained credit in Mathematics.

He said such human development strive has equally come to bear in his assignment as a cabinet member in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, where he introduced innovation in the Nigerian Correctional Service, leading to an unprecedented number of prison inmates furthering their educational pursuit, to some aspiring to acquire PhD in their choice of disciplines.

At the occasion, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, stated that he was not surprised with the positive remarks from earlier speakers, because the Minister has demonstrated unusual dynamism in his style of leadership. “The vigour with which Ogbeni Aregbesola pursued his work is unprecedented, there by leading to the automation of the activities of Ministry of Interior, among other innovation”, he said.

Dr. Belgore added that the Minister is highly visionary and has asked them to ensure that the system is made better than how he met them.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while responding, thanked NAPTAN for recognising and appreciating his performance, he further said that nothing is more exciting than people to appreciate the service rendered in the state.