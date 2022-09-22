Let Amotekun Also Carry Guns Like Katsina Security Men -Akeredolu

Let Amotekun Also Carry Guns Like Katsina Security Men -Akeredolu

Thursday, September 22, 2022 5:47 pm


Rotimi Akeredolu, Bamidele Ademola Olateju, Ondo State,

*Says “We Believe in One Nigeria, But We Cannot Have One Country, Two Systems”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on the Federal Government to also allow Amotekun carry guns like the Katsina State security vigilance group.

The Governor, in a statement today, said the video making the rounds showing the equivalent of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) in Katsina, obtaining the approval of the Federal Government to bear arms is fraught with great dangers. Denying Amotekun the urgently needed right, to legitimately bear arms is a repudiation of the basis of true federalism which we have been clamouring for.

He added: “That Katsina was able to arm its state security force, with the display of AK47 means we are pursuing one country, two systems ” solution to the national question. If the katsina situation confers advantages on some, in the face of commonly faced existential threats, it means that our unitary policing system, which has failed, is a deliberate method of subjugation which must be challenged.

The Independence agreement was based on a democratic arrangement to have a federal state and devolved internal security mechanics. We must go back to that agreement. Denying Amotekun the right to bear arms exposes the Southwest to life-threatening marauders and organized crime. It is also deliberate destruction of our agricultural sector. It is an existential threat.

We want to reiterate, that what is sauce for the goose, is sauce for the gander. Ondo State government under the doctrine of necessity have decided to fulfil its legal, constitutional and moral duty to the citizens of the State, by acquiring arms to protect them. This is more so, given that the bandits have unchecked access to sophisticated weapons. The State government cannot look on while its citizens are being terrorized and murdered with impunity. We will defend our people.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    Why Private Sector Participation is Crucial in Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan – Osinbajo
    VP Yemi Osinbajo 47 mins ago

    NEC Gets Briefings on Improving Govt Service Delivery at State Levels
    54 mins ago

    Aregbesola Receives Life Time Achievement Award From NAPTAN
    Olusegun Obasanjo 1 hour ago

    Want to live long, strong and agile ? Obasanjo recommends DREAMS
    President Buhari delivers Nigeria's National Statement at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York on 21st Sep 2022 2 hours ago

    The Last Dance At UNGA
    IGP Alkali Baba: 3 hours ago

    2023: IGP Excludes Amotekun, Others from Election Security Management
    remains of Nigerian novelist, playwright and filmmaker, Biyi Bandele will be cremated in a private ceremony today, Friday 23 September, at the Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos. 4 hours ago

    Remains of Biyi Bandele for cremation
    11 hours ago

    Who is afraid of PVC?