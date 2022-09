Human rights activist Zainab Abiola arrested over grievous assault on Police Inspector

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola, and her domestic staff have been arrested for alleged grievous assault against a female Police officer, Inspector Teju Moses.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Wednesday that the Police are also looking for two suspects, Rebecca Enechido, and a male suspect who are on the run.

He said that the Professor, a lawyer and a Human Rights Activist assaulted the Police Officer attached to her for refusing to do menial, domestic chores in the house.

He said that the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, has condemned the action and directed prosecution of all the suspects involved in the case.

In the press statement, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, had strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal who is a Legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff comprising the house maid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large.

“Zainab Duke, an Mbaise born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20th September, 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house.

“The IGP has directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects who are currently in Police custody, as the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the Professor and her domestic staff. The IGP has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the Force has no acquaintance with the Police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.

The Inspector-General of Police who similarly ordered the withdrawal of all Police personnel attached to the Professor, expressed consternation at the fact that an individual who claims to be an advocate for Human Rights could stoop so low to violate the rights of another individual, a police officer tasked with ensuring her protection.