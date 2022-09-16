2023: Kogi Gov assures of APC victory in Yagbaland

In continuation of his advocacy consultations with members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in his state Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has assured that he will not leave any stones unturned in his quest for victory for the party during 2023 general election.

The governor reiterated his desire for total victory in the election pointing out that the party is hundred percent intact in the state.

He made this known while addressing APC members from Yagba Federal Constituency namely Yagba West, Yagba East and MopaMuro at Glass House in Lokoja this Thursday.

“We are aware that people are not happy that we are doing things the right way, they will want to cause crisis but we are going to deploy all possible means to resist all forms of violence from any quarter.” He said.

He further said that the party is well positioned for another flawless record of electoral conquest in the forthcoming polls with Senator Ahmed Tinubu as Presidential candidate. He noted that the victory will trickle down to other candidates in the state.

He applauded the efforts, support and commitment of party LG Chairmen and Ward Exco’s to his administration and called for more support in the 2023 Elections.

The Governor charged stakeholders to visit every nook and cranny in their various Local Government Areas to canvass support for candidates of the party, expressing the optimism that a new story of victory is assured for the party in the elections.

Bello commended Yagba Federal Constituency for their patience in clamoring for Kogi West Senate tickets for twenty three years. He called for unity and loyalty among stakeholders and members of the party to actualize the victory of APC, particularly that of Kogi West Senatorial District candidate, Hon. Sunday Karimi who is from Yagba.

He urged party members to play by the rules and warned against anti-party activities noting that such activities will not be entertained in the party.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Bello applauded the commitment and loyalty of stakeholders from Yagba federal constituency while acknowledging their role in deepening the reach of democracy and playing a pivotal role in the success of APC in the fast approaching elections.

Since beginning of this week, the Governor have been holding scheduled meetings with APC stakeholders from different Local Governments of the State.