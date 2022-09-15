Mahmud Yakubu, INEC Chairman, to Appear at Editors’ Forum Friday

Thursday, September 15, 2022 2:11 pm


INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) will appear at the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Forum on Friday, 16th September at  De Rembrandt Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Time is 9 am.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was scheduled to make the maiden appearance at the forum on Monday, but he could not make it. He sent his profuse apologies to the media executives.

A statement issued by the national president of the NGE, Mr Mustapha Isah, and general-secretary, Mr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said:

“One of the fundamental issues that featured prominently during our Editors’ Training Workshops and Town Hall Meetings, held across the six geo-political zones early this year, with the theme: ‘Media and the Task of Consolidating Nigeria’s Democracy,’ was the need for Editors to thoroughly interrogate the democratic landscape.

“This comprises the political actors, including the electoral body, the candidates for elections, the security agencies, the political observers and the electorate, ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

It said the whole idea is for the media to put all the political actors and other stakeholders on their toes and provide the electorate with useful information to enable them to make informed decisions before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

It stated further that the Guild believes that the forum offers candidates an opportunity to engage media leaders on details of their plans and programmes if elected into office.

 

 

