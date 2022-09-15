Akeredolu’s Mother Dies at 99

Akeredolu’s Mother Dies at 99

Thursday, September 15, 2022 9:32 am


Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu

The mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu JP, is dead.

She died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. She was 90 years. This is contained in a press statement by Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State today.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

Further announcements will be made by the family in due course.

