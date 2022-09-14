Why Ghanian Security Asked Public Figures, UNESCO Officials to Shun Igbo Yam Festival

Hon. Alberrt Kan-Dapaah, Ghana’s Minister for National Security has reacted to plans by one Chukwudi IHENETU, a Nigerian, to host a yam festival in Accra on 18 September 2022; an event to which the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ga Mantse, and some country representatives of UNESCO have been invited.

Indications are that IHENETU, who holds himself as King of Igbos in Ghana, is involved in the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) separatist group in Nigeria and may, according to Kan-Dapaah, use the said to rally support for the group’s activities.

He said this in a letter dated 12 September 2022 to Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

He continued: “Given that the presence of State officials at the said ceremony may be misinterpreted as tacit support by the Government of Ghana for the separatist group, and adversely impact diplomatic relations between Ghana and Nigeria, your Ministry is urged to advise all State officials to decline the invitation to the said festival.”

Below is the letter

HON. SHIRLEY AYORKOR BOTCHWEY

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND

REGIONAL INTEGRATION

ACCRA

September 12 2022

SUSPECTED NIGERIAN SEPARATIST ACTIVIST TO HOST YAM FESTIVAL IN GHANA

The attention of this Ministry has been drawn to plans by one Chukwudi IHENETU, a Nigerian, to host a yam festival in Accra on 18 September 2022; an event to which the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ga Mantse, and some country representatives of UNESCO have been invited. Indications are that IHENETU, who holds himself as King of Igbos in Ghana, is involved in the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) separatist group in Nigeria and may use the said to rally support for the group’s activities. Given that the presence of State officials at the said ceremony may be misinterpreted as tacit support by the Government of Ghana for the separatist group, and adversely impact diplomatic relations between Ghana and Nigeria, your Ministry is urged to advise all State officials to decline the invitation to the said festival. Regards

HON. ALBERRT KAN-DAPAAH

MINISTER FOR NATIONAL SECURITY