BBNaija: Phyna becomes first female level up housemate to be verified on Instagram

Saturday, September 10, 2022 10:24 am


Phyna

   By Nehru Odeh
Phyna, aka Unusual Phyna, whose real name is Ijeoma Josephina Otabor is the first female housemate in the Big Brother Naija house to be verified on Instagram. She hails from Edo State.
Phyna, who is in a relationship with fellow housemate Groovy is up for eviction on Sunday. She calls herself a street girl. Very loud and down to earth, she has a huge fan base. Her fans are conspicuous and vibrant on social media and have been rooting for her. She is a strong contender for the N100 million star prize.
She has been put up for eviction twice and survived it on both occasions. Her relationship with Groovy is controversial, as many believe she is forcing herself on the Anambra State- born housemate, who doesn’t feel emotionally attached to her.  She and Groovy became an item, after former beauty queen, Beauty Tukura had been evicted from the BBNaija Season 7 house.
Amaka, a former BBNaija housemate, has also accused Phyna of betraying her to get involved in a relationship with Groovy. According to Amaka, she first signified interest in Groovy and asked Phyna, who was her friend, to help her talk to Groovy. But Phyna took over the driving seat instead.
However, Phyna on her part defended herself by saying that Amaka signified interest in many housemates which included Groovy, Eloswag, and Giddyfia, adding that she was not focused on a particular housemate.

