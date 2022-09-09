The World Has Lost Revered Icon, United Kingdom Her Greatest Monarch- Asíwájú Tinubu

With the sad passing, yesterday of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom, according to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, has lost one of its greatest ever monarchs and the world has lost a much cherished, revered and admired Icon.

Her Energy, dedication, deep sense of duty and firm belief in the glory of the United Kingdom, particularly in the most troubling and troubled times of her long and distinguished reign, are, as Tinubu put it, the lasting legacies for which she shall always be remembered.

He continued: “As the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne, her patriotic role birthed and sustained warm and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Her visits to these shores were always beautiful occasions and the respect and esteem with which she was always held by the Nigerian people helped to maintain the strong bond of friendship that subsists between our two nations.

My family’s thoughts and prayers are with the new King, Charles III, the entire Royal Family and all commonwealth nations at this time of mourning and sadness. May she rest in eternal peace.