The World Has Lost Revered Icon, United Kingdom Her Greatest Monarch- Asíwájú Tinubu

The World Has Lost Revered Icon, United Kingdom Her Greatest Monarch- Asíwájú Tinubu

Friday, September 9, 2022 2:49 pm


Queen Elizabeth, England,

Queen Elizabeth, England,

With the sad passing, yesterday of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom, according to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, has lost one of its greatest ever monarchs and the world has lost a much cherished, revered and admired Icon.

 

Her Energy, dedication, deep sense of duty and firm belief in the glory of the United Kingdom, particularly in the most troubling and troubled times of her long and distinguished reign, are, as Tinubu put it, the lasting legacies for which she shall always be remembered.

 

He continued: “As the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne, her patriotic role birthed and sustained warm and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

 

Her visits to these shores were always beautiful occasions and the respect and esteem with which she was always held by the Nigerian people helped to maintain the strong bond of friendship that subsists between our two nations.

My family’s thoughts and prayers are with the new King, Charles III, the entire Royal Family and all commonwealth nations at this time of mourning and sadness. May she rest in eternal peace.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    I’ll follow my late mother’s example, Charles vows, as he is proclaimed king
    Former Governor Shettima of Borno State 4 hours ago

    The Kanuris fly their flag again
    4 hours ago

    BBNaija: Phyna becomes first female level up housemate to be verified on Instagram
    Rev. Prof. David Tuesday Adamo, 4 hours ago

    Adamo, D.T: Requiem to a Pan-African scholar of Biblical studies
    6 hours ago

    Those around Atiku, working against Wike are enemies of PDP – Fayose
    6 hours ago

    2023: Roman Malady And Nigeria’s Romance With Madness
    King Charles III 16 hours ago

    King Charles III makes historic televised address to mark death of queen
    20 hours ago

    Fayemi elected President of Forum of Governors Règions/States of Africa