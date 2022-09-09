Queen Elizabeth: Mocking the Dead

By Fred Chukwuelobe

A US-based professor, Uju Anya, is in the news for the wrong reasons. She made a series of tweets mocking Queen Elizabeth II of England who died yesterday aged 96. She blames her for “doing nothing” to stop the genocide that took place during the Nigerian civil war.

I do not want to re-tweet her very offensive and irresponsible tweets to avoid running foul of Facebook Community Standards and getting suspended. Her tweets made before the Queen passed, have already been deleted by Twitter and many people are calling for her sack for such indiscretion. They include Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

But my interest in on Nigerians weighing in on the rascality and insensitive tweets. Typically, it has turned into an Igbo bashing. Some Yorubas and Hausas reacting to it are abusing Igbos, calling them names and expressing their Igbophobia.

Without minding the insults being heaped on Igbos because this lady is Igbo, I condemn in strongest terms anybody who mocks the dead. It is an insensitive and irresponsible thing to do. Even Christianity enjoins us to mourn with those mourning and rejoice with those rejoicing.

This professor deserves to be seriously reprimanded. She has to realise that, even among her people, there are those whose actions brought about the war.

Besides, to mock the dead is something that is alien to Igbo culture. It is wrong.

As for those like Prince Yinusa Badmus, Abiodun Adeniran, and others abusing Igbos, you are no different from this irresponsible lady. You are your tribes’ equivalent of her: haters.

For those Igbos supporting her irresponsible tweet: Ugochukwu Ugonwa Okoro Snr, Orakwue Raymond, etc, you do not represent me; you are all disgusting.

There are so many people who have done worse things to Igbos after the war and they are Igbos. So, bad people are everywhere, including you for supporting evil or for encouraging evil. You all are disgusting.

You need to, like this professor, learn to act in a much more civilised manner. On this, all of you are guilty and stand condemned.

The Queen lived to 96. Both professor Anya, those mocking her, those mocking the entire Igbo race for something they have no hand in, should pray that this country without any health care institutions should allow them live that long.

Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth II.