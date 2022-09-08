Queen Elizabeth of England Sick

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace was quoted by the BBC in a report.

All the Queen’s children are gathering at, or are travelling to, her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a statement said.

The Queen is “comfortable”, it added.

The report has it further: “It is very unusual for Buckingham Palace to put out a statement like this – it is usually unwilling to provide a commentary on the 96-year-old monarch’s medical matters, which are seen as private.

Her son, Prince Charles, is at Balmoral with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, other sons, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, arrived at Aberdeen airport just before 16:00 BST.

They are travelling to the Queen’s Scottish estate, about 40 miles (64km) west of Aberdeen.

Her daughter Princess Anne was already in Scotland undertaking engagements and is in Balmoral.

The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor with her children on their first full day at school.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were due to attend a charity event in London, are also travelling to Balmoral, said a spokeswoman.

There are clearly pressing concerns for the Queen’s health – much more explicitly put than before and without any reference to this only being about difficulties with mobility.

There are also warnings against unfounded speculation, such as that she might have had a fall. And on Tuesday she was photographed smiling as she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

But from the last-minute cancellation of what would only have been a virtual meeting of the Privy Council – of senior ministers – there is no mistaking the fragility of the Queen’s health.

Ms Truss said the “whole country” would be “deeply concerned” by the news.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she added.

The Queen appointed Ms Truss as prime minister at Balmoral, instead of travelling to London for the event.

During her 70-year reign the Queen has typically had an audience with her new prime minister at Buckingham Palace.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said: “My prayers, and the prayers of people across the [Church of England] and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.

“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”