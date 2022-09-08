PM Truss, Biden lead global tributes to Late Queen Elizabeth II

Leaders across the world are paying glowing tribute to Queen Elizabeth II of England who passed on peacefully at Balmoral Castle thus, bringing to an end a reign that spanned seven decades and made her the most recognized woman in the world.

Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952, on the death of her father, King George VI. She oversaw the last throes of the British empire, weathered global upheaval and domestic scandal, and dramatically modernized the monarchy.

She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors said they had become concerned about her health on Thursday.

Elizabeth ruled over the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, and became one of the most recognizable women ever to have lived. Her son, Charles, immediately became King upon her death.

Charles, as the queen’s eldest son, inherits the sovereign title and job as head of the Commonwealth, along with other assets such as land and property.

Leading the tribute was UK’s Prime Minister, Liz Truss whose appointment seem to be the last official function performed by the late monarch.

Truss described the Late Queen Elizabeth of England as the spirit of Great Britain in the broadcast.

She said said the death of the queen was “a huge shock’’ to UK and to the world.

“She was the spirit of Great Britain. She was loved and admired by the people of the United Kingdom and around the world.

“Our country has grown and flourished under her.

“In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends; of course, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary life of service.’’ Truss said.

US President, Joe Biden in a statement said the Queen was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations.

He said “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

He added that Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States.

“She helped make our relationship special. We were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom.

“She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love,” Biden added.

French President Emmanuel Macron had paid tribute to the late monarch, saying “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years.

“I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz described the Queen as a “role model and inspiration for millions”.

He praised her role in repairing relations between the UK and Germany after “the horrors of World War II”.

“She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour,” he said.

Also, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister described the late monarch as one of his favourite people in the world.

He wrote: “She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. I will miss her so.”

Also, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his tribute commended the late Queen for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people.

Guterres in a statement said he was deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

“I extend my sincere condolences to her bereaved family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations.

“As the United Kingdom’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world.

She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth,’’ Guterres said.

The UN chief said Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited the New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart.

According to him, she was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

“The world will long remember her devotion and leadership,’’ he added.

Also, former U.S. president Donald Trump said Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a “tremendous legacy” and that he will always treasure his 2019 meeting with her in Britain.

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain,” he said a statement jointly issued with his wife, Melania.

“Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world.

However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.”

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!”