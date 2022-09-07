Lamido, 16 Other PDP Governorship Candidates Visit Wike in Rivers

*Locked in a closed-door meeting

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

At least 16 Governorship Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, including Governorship flag-bearer in Jigawa State, Mustapha Sule Lamido, son Sule Lamido visit Governor Nyesom Wike at his Private residence in Port Harcourt,

It was clear the reason for the visit to Governor Wike who has been having a running battle with the leadership of PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar over the refusal of the party to honour the agreement that if a Presidential Candidate comes from the northern part of the country, the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu will relinquish his position for a Southern person.

At the time of filing this report, Wike and the Governorship candidates were locked in a closed-door meeting at his private residence on Ada George road Rumueprikon, a suburb of Port Harcourt.

It will be noted that on Tuesday, September 6, Wike hinted that there are concerns that there may be threats to his life.

Governor Wike observed the formal inauguration of the Etche Campus of the Rivers State University in the Abara community of Etche Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The governor revealed that some of his close associates have expressed concern about his safety, but he has told them not to be bothered because God was on his side.

“Some people tell me to be careful, they will kill you. Kill who? who told you will not die first before you reach me? So those of you who are panicking, you don’t need to panic. If you have God, what are you afraid of? They’ve chased us, they’ve fought us but today we are standing strong.”

Governor Wike also clarified his comments on why he said he was willing to deal with those who want to challenge his electoral capacity.