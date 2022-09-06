Nigerian writer, Rose Okeke,  wins the 2022 James Currey Prize for African Literature

By Nehru Odeh

Nigerian writer, Rose Okeke has won the James Currey Prize for African Literature for her manuscript, “Child of the Corn.”

The winner was announced at a prize ceremony hosted by OneWorld Publications publisher, Juliet Mabey on 3 September, marking the end of the 3-day James Currey Literary Festival which held at the University of Oxford between 1 and 3 September 2022. The winner receives £1000

The James Currey Prize for African Literature is an annual award for the best-unpublished work of fiction written in English by any writer, set in Africa or on Africans in Africa or in the Diaspora.

It was established in 2020 by Nigerian writer, filmmaker and publisher Onyeka Nwelue, in honour of James Currey, a publisher of academic books on Africa. The first winner of the prize was Ani Kayode Somtochukwu.