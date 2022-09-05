Full list: Kizz Daniel missing out as Burna Boy Wizkid, Davido, Olamide others win at Headies 2022

By Nehru Odeh

Rave of the moment Kizz Daniel is conspicuously missing from the list of winners at the just concluded 2022 Headies which held on Sunday, 4 September in Atlanta, United States of America.

Nigerian singers who won individual awards include Burna Boy, Olamide, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Davido. But missing out from that list of winners is the Bugs crooner, who is not just the rave of the moment in the Nigerian music scene but whose hit song Buga is a global anthem. Virtually everyone, young and old, the rich and the poor dance to the rhythm of that song

Music buffs wonder why Buga, the music which virtually everyone sings and dance to and which has engendered a dancing style was not given the recognition it deserves at the Headies.

It would be recalled that when the list of nominations came out in May and Kizz Daniel, the biggest winner at the 2016 Headies, got nomination only under the Best Afrobeats Album category, his fans called out the organizers.

Wizkid, Ayra Start, Davido and Kizz Daniel all bagged nominations under the Best Afrobeats Album, which Wizkid (Made in Lagos) eventually won.

Unlike Wizkid and other top artistes, Kizz Daniel got nominated in just one category and that caused his fans to lambaste the organizers for underating him.

For instance, Certified Lover Boy (@fdculture) tweeted: “I’m starting to believe the music industry has personal aganda against Kizz Daniel. Man has been on fire since forever and not getting the recognition he deserves.”

Buju BNXN emerged as the winner of the Headies’ Next Rated Award. For winning the category on Monday, BNXN goes home with the 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

He was nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky, Lojay and Ruger.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Rap Album – Olamide (Carpe Diem)

Best Collaboration – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Best R ‘n’ B Single – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Album of the Year – Wizkid (Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

Best Afrobeat Album – Wizkid (Made in Lagos)

Songwriter of the Year – Adekunle Gold (Sinner).

Best Music Video – TG Omori (Champion – Fireboy DML feat. D Smoke)

Artiste of the Year – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Male Artiste – Burna Boy

Digital Artiste of the Year – Davido

Humanitarian Award of the Year – Davido

Best Recording of the Year – Patoranking (Celebrate Me)

Producer of the Year – SARZ (Monalisa – Lojay and SARZ)

Best Alternative Album – Ibeji (Intermission)

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice – Arya Starr (Bloody Samaritan)

Best Afrobeat Single – Fireboy DML (Peru)

Best Reggae and Dancehall Album – Patoranking (Three)

Best Vocal Performance (female) – Waje (Last Time)

Best Vocal Performance (Male) – Oxlade (Ojuju)

Lyricist on The Roll – A-Q (The Last Cypher)

Best Streethop Artiste – Goya Menor & Nektunez (Amenor Amapiano remix)

Best Rap Single – Ladipoe feat BNXN (Feeling)

Best Alternative Single – Flavour (Doings)

Rookie of the Year – Fave

Best Inspirational Single – Kcee & Okwesili Eze group (Cultural Praise)

Special Recognition -Dbanj (Talent)

Hall of fame – Angelique Kidjo

International Artiste Special Recognition – Akon & Wycle Jean

Best Central African Artiste of the Year – Innoss’B

Best East African Artiste of the Year – Diamond Platinumz

Best North Africas Artiste of the Year – Latifa (Tunisia)

Best South African Artiste of the Year –Focalistic (South Africa)

Best West African Artiste of the Year – Gyakie

Special Recognition–Efe Omorogbe, Sunday Are, and Bose Ogbulu