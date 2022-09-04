Why my marriage crashed – Ned Nwoko”s wife, Laila

By Nehru Odeh

Laila Charani, the estranged wife of Nigerian businessman, Ned Nwoko has given the reason her marriage crashed. She said her marriage collapsed because she listened too much to outsiders.

Laila said this on Saturday 3 September, as she took to her Instagram page to render a public apology to the family of the Nigerian businessman for leaving her marriage in the manner that she did, stating that she wants peace and progress in her family. She also posted a picture of herself, Ned and the children.

“This is to my entire Ned Nwoko family. I have realised that I made mistakes. They were not intentional. I listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologise to my husband and other members of the family. I want peace and progress in the family 🙏,” she said.

Recall that Laila announced her separation from Nwoko on social media in 2021. At that time the mother of three wrote:

“Hello Guys, I just want to say that no one has the right to talk about my marriage. Please stop talking about people’s lives. I have divorced him already and there is nothing between me and him. Anybody following me because of him can unfollow, please. Thanks. I’ll block any negative comments.”

A few weeks after she announced their separation, Nwoko released a statement in which he revealed the reason why their marriage crashed.

The Delta-born politician said Laila allegedly abandoned their kids and went clubbing.

He claimed that she got into a fight with a male clubgoer, and the police got involved in the case. He also claimed she contracted the dreaded Coronavirus on her frivolous expedition.

Nwoko also said she underwent the cosmetic procedure in London without his knowledge and approval and accused her of playing the victim on social media.

In an Instagram live session in February 2022, Laila revealed some of her challenges and the issues that went down in their marriage.

She said she didn’t meet any woman living with Nwoko when she married him as a virgin, but he terminated her modelling career after her marriage.

Laila also said her marriage took a turn for the worse after Nwoko married actress Regina Daniels.

She mentioned that Nwoko was mean to her and her kids as he would completely ignore them without any words for days but post them on social media as if he loved them.

According to Laila, Nwoko shifted all attention to Daniels and her son, while only showing love to her and her children on social media.

Laila also said she had to look for jobs to secure a promising future for her kids when she could no longer take the heat, adding that the ten years spent with Nwoko was the worst years of her life.