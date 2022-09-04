Asíwájú Tinubu Hails SGF Boss Mustapha at 66, Describes Him an Asset to Nigeria

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, on his 66th birthday, wishing him many more years in good health to continue to serve his fatherland.

“Today, I join family, friends and associates of Mr. Boss Mustapha, a distinguished lawyer, politician and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in congratulating him on turning 66,” Asíwájú Tinubu said in a statement by his Media Office at the weekend.

He added: “Boss Mustapha and I have come a long way as friends and close associates on the progressive front. We were both founding leaders of our defunct Action Congress and he was of those who did tremendous work that led to the merger of progressive forces across the country which produced the All Progressives Congress.

“Boss Mustapha is a democrat and patriot who is irrevocably committed to not only the growth and development of Nigeria but also the good of the country.

“He has impressive work ethics. His leadership qualities and capacity to work relentlessly for worthy causes is very high indeed.

“It is not surprising that he has performed the huge responsibility entrusted in him as SGF and not long ago as Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 with excellence.

“Boss Mustapha remains an asset to this country and to our party, APC.

“As he turns 66, I wish him a most memorable birthday. I pray that Almighty Allah grant him many more years, good health and more wisdom to continue to render meaningful services to his fatherland.”