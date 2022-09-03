IGP Joins World UN Police Chiefs Summit in

Harps on Sustainable Peace, Development

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has joined his counterparts across the globe at the 3rd United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) in the United States of America. The event, which is the third of its kind, is a global platform that brings together Heads of Police Organizations from around the globe to discuss ways of strengthening global security and addressing cross-border threats through the unifying power of national and United Nations policing. The UNCOPS is an illustration of inclusive multilateralism at work.

The IGP, on 1st of September, 2022, addressed the summit under the theme Fostering Sustainable Peace and Development through United Nations Policing where he admonished the United Nations to make policies that will promote sustainable peace and development amongst its member nations, and continuously render necessary assistance towards improved policing system across the globe. He equally assured of the Nigeria Police commitment to extending its manpower for effective peace operations where necessary.

The IGP seized the opportunity to meet with and engage the Under-Secretary-General, Department of Peace Operations, United Nations Headquarters, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, where they deliberated on many policing ideas as they affect the Nigeria Police Force and global security in general. The IGP also met with the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Mrs. Amina J. Mohammad on 1st September 2022.

As a round-off on the summit, the IGP will be visiting Washington DC today 2nd September, 2022, to meet with the Director of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Agency, a United States agency that has been supportive in the training and capacity building programmes of the NPF.

The Inspector-General of Police has earlier promised and assured Nigerians of his commitment to harness all available means, both kinetic and non kinetic, to improve policing system in Nigeria with a view to curbing and suppressing crimes and criminality in Nigeria, and this forms the crux and fulcrum of his attendance at the summit.