Court remands  Ice Prince in Ikoyi prison

By Nehru Odeh

A magistrate’s court sitting in the Ajah area of Lagos has ordere magistrate’s d the remand of popular Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Ice Prince was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting an officer and threatening to throw him into the river after he had been arrested for driving without plate numbers.

The Lagos State Police Command arraigned the singer on a three-count charge of assault, obstructing a policeman from carrying out his statutory duties and abduction. When the counts were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

However, Magistrate Taiwo Oyaniyi subsequently granted him bail in the sum of N500,000. He is also to provide the court with two responsible sureties.

The Magistrate ordered that he be remanded in the correctional center until he fulfills his bail condition. He then adjourned further proceedings in the case till September 7.

The state Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin had earlier tweeted that the artiste was driving to a destination in the state when the police patrol team in the area stopped him around 3am for driving without license plates.

The policemen were said to have insisted that Ice Prince visit the station, and after agreeing, one if the policemen entered the vehicle.

Hundeyin said the the artiste thereafter abducted the policeman, assaulted and threatened to throw him into the river, adding that Ice Prince was later arrested.