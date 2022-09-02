Tinubu writes Ganduje, sympathises on lives lost in Kano building collapse

Tinubu writes Ganduje, sympathises on lives lost in Kano building collapse

Friday, September 2, 2022 2:48 pm


Ganduje:

 

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje over the lives lost when a three-storey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state.

Tinubu in a personal letter he wrote to Governor Ganduje dated August 31, 2022 expressed his deepest sadness and sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

He also wished the injured quick recovery.

“The collapse of the three-storey building under construction is disheartening. Those who lost their lives in that incident did not deserve to die in that manner.

“While praying that Almighty Allah grant repose of their souls, I commiserate with their families and relations. I urge them to take heart and accept the occurrence as the will of Allah.

“I also sympathise with those injured and wish then speedy recovery. I enjoin the government to continue ensuring that the injured are properly catered for.

“Rescue efforts should be intensified until all those trapped in the collapsed building are rescued.

“May I also use this medium to console the Chairman and management of the market, and indeed the traders over the accident and untold loss suffered.

“While urging the government to immediately investigate the circumstances that led to the building collapse to prevent a recurrence of such in future, I hope and pray that this sad incident do not occur again.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    Why Gorbachev wasn’t a hero
    7 hours ago

    Excitement as ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins
    7 hours ago

    In US Forum Lecture, Osinbajo Advocates Debt- for -climate Swaps
    12 hours ago

    PDP Governorship Candidate accuses Gombe Govt of victimisation over attack, campaign office demolition
    14 hours ago

    Wike to Ayu : Relinquish Chairmanship, Arrogance won’t take you anywhere
    22 hours ago

    Nigeria Versus Rule of Law
    Right Hon. Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo: Speaker Ogun House of Assembly 1 day ago

    EFCC to quiz Ogun Speaker Oluomo in Abuja: Why he was arrested
    1 day ago

    Why Nigerians will vote for Tinubu and dump others- Lukman