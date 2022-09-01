Rivers CP orders detention of cop accused of rape, taking nude videos of 17-year  old girl

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Inspector Salihu Kazeem who was accused by one 17 year old girl Binla(surname withheld) of taking her nude pictures and raping her around Ozuoba axis of Port Harcourt has been detained.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police,CP Eboka Friday orders the detention of the alleged randy Inspector for raping 17 years old girl, taking nude videos of her and her friend.

Our Correspondent who was at the Police headquarters on Wednesday, August 31, reports that CP Eboka directed that the Police Officer be detained after hearing from the alleged rape victim and Inspector Kazeem, while investigation into the case continues.

CP Eboka also directed that certain persons mentioned in the statement of the alleged victim and Inspector Kazeem should be invited to give voluntary statements.

Meanwhile, the alleged rape victim and the accused Police Officer have written their statements at the Human Rights Desk at Police headquarters, Moscow road, Port Harcourt.

Information at our disposal indicates that the accused Police Officer does not serve in Rivers State, in Bayelsa state but resides in Port Harcourt.

Recall that the 17 year old girl had alleged that Inspector Kazeem stripped her and her friend naked, took their nude video and raped them.

According to the victim,since the videos were taken,the Inspector has been using the nude videos to constantly turned them to sex slaves through blackmails that she and her friend stole his N500,000.He constantly threatened to share the videos on internet to expose them.

Recall that the Police Officer had in an interview with Journalists accused the girls of stealing 500,000 naira from his account after he gave them his ATM card.

The Police Officer had also denied taking their nude video or raping them but admitted having consensual sex with the 17 year old girl which he said he paid for.