Importation of Heroin: 48-year-old man sentenced to 4 years imprisonment

By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos southwest Nigeria has sentenced a 48-year-old businessman Okeke-Eweni Chike Gerald to four-year imprisonment for the importation of Heroin or in the alternative the convict was given the option of a N500,000 fine.

According to two-count charge number FHC/L/433C/22 filed before the court by NDLEA prosecuting counsel Barrister Augustine Nwagu, the convict Okeke- Eweni Chike was 48years old and one John now at large on the 29day of June at SACHO import Shed of Murtala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja without lawful authority imported 23.55 kilogrammes of Heroin

The offence alleged to have been committed by the convict is contrary to and punishable under section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 laws of the Federation of Nigeria,2004.

The convict pleaded not guilty, consequently, the prosecutor, Barrister Augustine Nwagu, reviewed the fact of the case and tendered among other documents statement of the convict, and a drug analysis form

The counsel to the convict urged the court to tamper justice with Mercy

The Presiding Judge, Akintayo Aluko in his judgement, sentenced the convict to four-year imprisonment or the option of a fine of N500,000

The charge was filed before the court.

COUNT 1

That you Okeke – Eweni Chike Gerald, male, 48 years old and Mr John (now at large) in the month of June 2022 conspired among yourselves to import 23.55 kilogrammes of Heroin and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

COUNT 2

That you Okeke – Eweni Chike Gerald, male, 48 years old and Mr John (now at large) on or about the 29th day of June 2022 at the SACHO Import Shed of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja – Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without lawful authority imported 23.55 kilogrammes of Heroin and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable Under Section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Dated 8th day of August.2022