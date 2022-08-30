We Need to Act Fast on Economy, ASUU Strike, Osinbajo Tells APC Governors

We Need to Act Fast on Economy, ASUU Strike, Osinbajo Tells APC Governors

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 3:18 pm


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN receives in audience Governor’s of the Progressive Governor’s Forum in his office at the Statehouse, Abuja. 30th Aug, 2022. Photos; Tolani Alli

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, received APC Governors today in his office at the Presidential Villa on a felicitation visit as he recovers from the surgery done last month.

While welcoming the Governors, Prof. Osinbajo expressed his appreciation for the visit and the good wishes.

The VP also commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors, and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities existing in the country. But he regretted that doctors are restrained by regulations to advertise and as a result many people are unaware of the level of quality medical services available locally.

During the brief interaction that followed at the meeting, important national issues were also raised especially regarding the economy and the ASUU strike.

The Vice President and the Governors then agreed to engage these and other pressing issues further with a view to bringing urgent resolution for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

According to the Vice President “we all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast.”

Present at the meeting were Governors, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State; Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara; Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and the deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe.

