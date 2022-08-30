Photos: Ogonis in Rivers scoop gushing crude oil, risk explosion

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Imminent explosion looms as residents of Bodo community in Gokana local Government Area of Ogoniland in Rivers State risked (and still do) their lives to scoop gushing crude oil from spill sites of burst Trans Niger Delta Pipeline (TNP).

The latest reports from the area show that villagers are taking turns to scoop the crude oil which is the second spill in the month of August highly inflammable and capable of causing massive explosion.

The latest spill was reported to have occurred in Bodo in the late evening of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, while the first was August 2.

An environmental rights group in the Niger Delta, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), had alerted on a fresh oil spill in Bodo Community in Gokana Local Government Area (Ogoniland) of Rivers State.

A statement signed by the centre’s Executive Director, Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, and said: “Members of YEAC-Nigeria’s grassroots monitors and advocacy team under the auspices of ‘One Million Youth Volunteers Network of Human Rights Defenders and Promoters in the Niger Delta’ reported that the new spill occurred in Bodo in the late evening of Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

The group said the August 2, 2022 oil spill from Shell’s facility which the standards of measurement was not known to the public was reported to have spilled only ‘five barrels’ of oil into the environment. It was blamed on equipment failure after Joint Investigation Visit (JIV). Shell accepted responsibility for the spill and discussions for the payment of compensation and clean-up are currently ongoing.

Shell Petroleum Development Company said five barrels of crude oil which spilled into Bodo community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, was due to operational failure.

Spokesperson of the company, Michael Adande, said the impact of the spill was minimal.

This is according to the Joint Investigation Visit report by the host community, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, SPDC, and the Rivers State Ministry of Environment.

However, the advocacy centre’s member in Bodo Community reported that the latest spill occured at about 4:23AM (local time) on August 25, the new spill occurred on the Trans Niger Delta Pipeline (TNP) in Bodo City as a result of equipment failure’.

“He reported ‘Another oil spill as a result of equipment failure on the TNP within Kol Taa area behind Saint Pius 10th College, Bodo City, Gokana LGA, Rivers State. Please take note’.

“While not concluding on the possible cause of the new oil spill in Bodo Community as reported by its member till Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) is carried out, YEAC-NIGERIA condemned this new oil spill.

The organisation called on the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), SPDC and other relevant authorities to immediately mobilise for a consultative meeting with the community leadership, carry out a well-representative Joint Investigation visit (JIV) that includes the media, non-governmental organisations and other relevant stakeholders to determine and confirm the cause of the spill and then take appropriate steps to clamp the spill point, clean up the environment and pay adequate compensation to members of the community that have been impacted by the oil spill.

Shell and other concerned oil companies are advised to use this opportunity of reduction in the pressure of crude oil transported through the Trans Niger Pipeline due to mass tapping by alleged crude oil thieves to overhaul the aged facility by replacing the out-dated and obsolete pipes that are bursting and deflating like balloons to forestall further equipment failures and spilling of more crude oil into the fragile Niger Delta environment.

Similar oil spills in Bodo Community in 2008, among others, made the community drag Royal Dutch Shell before a London High Court. Shell later opted for out-of-court settlement, accepted responsibility for the spills and paid £55million compensation in 2015.

A component of the 2015 out-of-court settlement process also saw SPDC carrying out special environmental clean-up in Bodo Community but the exercise is being complicated by re-pollution through new oil spills from further equipment failures including the August 2 and August 24, 2022 oil spills, among others”, the statement added.