Lagos State Government Builds Multi-million Naira Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu is living up to his campaign promises to make the state more convenient to live for residents as well as one of the most beautiful states in Africa.

The governor since he got elected in 2019 hit the ground running, improving the State’s socio-economic development, as well as security of lives and property, carefully fulfilling the six pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda.

“The acronym, T.H.E.M.E.S, represents the six pillars of the State’s strategic development agenda, namely: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, as well as Security and Governance”.

The administration has again scored more points with the construction of the Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The construction of the project is expected to commence in September 2022 and be completed within 12 months. It is one of the plans to support Lagos state on its mission to develop a multi-modal transport infrastructure through the delivery of a safe, efficient and affordable means of alternative transport. That is, on the inland waterways for the people and business of the state.

It is part of the government’s effort to solve the transportation challenges in the state through the development of an efficient integrated multi-modal transportation system by encouraging private investment in the sector. The project is in conjunction with Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Limited and Platform Capital which is investing millions of dollars in the project.

The infrastructure component of the project includes Shopping malls, car parks that would accommodate over 200 cars, floating restaurants and lounges, health safety and environmental services

The project also aims to develop a ferry terminal along Admiralty way waterfront in Lekki Phase 1 belonging to Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, procure state-of-the-art passenger ferries and operate water transportation services for the citizens residing in Lekki, Ajah, Igbo Efon, Ikota, Awoyaya, Lakowe, Sangotedo and its environs.

It is also intended to complement the efforts of the state government in addressing the critical infrastructure shortage and bringing the dividend of democracy to the people through collaboration under a Private Partnership (PPP) with Lekki Ferry Estate.

Lekki Estate Ferry was incorporated as an SPV to build, manage and operate maritime passenger and freight services. The company will offer transport services through its fleet of ferries with routes that include Lekki to Marina, and Lekki to Ikorodu, among others.