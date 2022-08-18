Security operatives kill 2 kidnappers in Kogi

Two suspected kidnappers were killed on Tuesday by security operatives during a gun duel in Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State while two others escaped with different degrees of bullet wounds.

According to reports, the kidnappers had been perpetuating havoc within the area and security operatives had been on their trail

Confirming the report, Chairman of the local government, Hon. Abuh Odoma said that with the support received from the governor, they had continued to secure victories over the miscreants.

In his reaction, the state’s Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara stressed the need for continued vigilance by citizens particularly those within the rural communities.