Victims of Distressed Forex Company Storm Christ Embassy in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Victims of crashed MBA forex Trading and Capital Investment Limited in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Sunday 14th August 2022, stormed Christ Embassy branch along Peter Odili road to protested and demanded a refund of their funds.

They said they came to the branch of the church to protest because the owner, Mr. Maxwell Odum, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (now at large), is a member of the crashed Forex company is a member of the Church.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read, ‘Maxwell I can’t feed well again because of you, ‘Our children are driven from school for lack of school fees”,”We’re tired of lies” and others.

Our Correspondent reports that two years after investors of MBA forex crashed and trapped depositors’ money, they have failed to get their refunds despite all efforts and appeals to the Anti-graft agencies to arrest and retrieve their funds.

The protesters are calling on the leadership of Christ Embassy to compel the director of MBA Forex , Maxwell Odum, who is a member of the church a notable donor, to pay them their money.

They complained that they invested millions of naira into the foex business, which collapsed about two years ago.

The leader and Spokesperson of the MBA-Forex investors, Christian Agadaga, they need the refunds of their investments and the accrued interests. They lamented the investors have suffered untold hardships, while many of them have died due to shock and heart break.

The leadership of Christ Embassy refused did not grant interviews to Journalists, while a detachment of Policemen were on ground to ensure that there was no breach of the peace.