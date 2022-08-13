Nigeria Police Force Dismisses Corporal Kadiri for Assault, Disobedience

Saturday, August 13, 2022 1:03 pm


Dismissed Corporal Opeyemi Kadiri

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed Force No. 509745 Corporal Opeyemi Kadiri attached to Dolphin Divisional Headquarters, Lagos Police Command for gross misconduct, disobedience to lawful order, and assault on a member of the public. It was captured in a viral video on 3 August, 2022.

 

The dismissed officer who, enlisted into the Force on 6th December 2016, was caught searching a commuter’s phone by the roadside contrary to the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, FDC, to that effect. He equally assaulted the commuter who attempted to bring the order to his notice. His dismissal takes effect from today the 12th of August, 2022.

 

The Police hereby call on officers and men of the Force to maintain professionalism and civility to members of the public in the discharge of their duties in line with extant laws. The Force equally calls on members of the public to ensure proper conduct in all encounters with police officers to avoid infractions which may be subject to prosecution.

 

