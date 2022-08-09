Group urges APC to expel Amosun for anti-party activities in Ogun

A group, Ogun Renaissance Movement (ORM) has called on the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to expel the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for anti-party activities.

Amosun has been under the flak of recent, over his comment that the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State was rigged in favour of his successor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The former governor, while speaking at an event in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital last weekend also promised to do everything possible to remove Governor Abiodun in 2013.

According to ORM, following Amosun’s Abeokuta statement, his loyalists in APC have concluded plans to refloat the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) ahead of the 2023 elections, with one Biyi Otegbeye as its governorship candidate.

The group noted that Amosun floated the same APM in 2019 to fight Prince Abiodun with Adekunle Akinlade, who has now joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its candidate.

According to the group, the failure of the leadership of APC to sanction Amosun in 2019 has emboldened him with his anti-party activities.

It noted that the former governor should be cut to size by the hierarchy of the party, adding that he should not be allowed to think that he is bigger than the party.

“It is regrettable that Senator Amosun was allowed to go scot free in 2019. The failure of the party to impose maximum sanction on the recalcitrant senator has emboldened him to go the same route in 2022.

“Party politics has rules and regulations. Amosun and his political underlings have been destabilizing the APC since their failed attempt to ensure the electoral victory of their stooge, who has even crossed over to the PDP.

The national leadership of the APC, led by Senator Adamu Abdullahi must as a matter of urgency expel Amosun from the party. This is necessary to ensure that the party goes into the 2023 election as a united front. It is very dangerous to deal with enemies within. APC must avoid a repeat of the Osun State debacle,” the group said.

The group, while also replying the Zonal Chairman of APC in the South-West, Isaac Kekemeke, who called for a truce between Amosun and Abiodun, said the former governor has shown himself to be against any move for reconciliation.

The group noted that party leaders like Kekemeke cannot claim ignorant of Amosun’s relentless efforts to destabilize the Dapo’s administration, while also undermining the security and peace in the state.