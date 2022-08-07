Insecurity: Kogi assures on efforts to rescue kidnapped children

By Richard Elesho

Kogi State government has activated security measures to rescue and unhurt, the three children who were recently kidnapped from their house in Ajaokuta steel township.

Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, added that the government was also gathering information on another security breach at West African Ceramics in Itobe.

Fanwo described the perpetrators of the crime as cowards bent on destroying the popular image of the state as safe and secure. He assured that Governor Yahaya Bello is leading the rescue efforts from the front and that nothing will be spared in that regard.

Fanwo said the state won’t succumb to the violence of criminals. “We have been defeating the criminals before and we will defeat them again. Kogi is a no-go area to criminals.” He said.

The statement reads in part:

“In as much as we activate dynamism in our security architecture and strategy, we recognise the fact that some cowards will sometimes try to undermine our efforts. What we have always done in such circumstances is to go after the criminals, apprehend them and bring them to justice.

“Immediately the unfortunate report was brought to the attention of the State Government, our administration has spread our security net in working with the conventional security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the abducted children are rescued alive and the cowards who abducted them brought to book.

“In Kogi State, the life of everyone matters. The Governor and the Government of Kogi State understand that the number one responsibility of the Government is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens. The Kogi State Government will never shirk such responsibility.

“In as much as we would not want to divulge everything about the current operations to rescue the children unhurt which we know will be achieved very soon, we wish to assure Kogi residents that Government will remain vigilant in protecting the people. We will continue to work with security agencies to retain our enviable position as the safest state in the country today.

“We urge the people of Ajaokuta and indeed, Kogi State, in general, to go about their normal businesses as we have put in place, stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all. The government will spare no resource to ensure our cherished children are rescued alive and unhurt. The Governor is personally coordinating the rescue efforts in collaboration with the security chiefs in the state as well as local vigilante groups. There is already a massive deployment to the area to achieve results.

“Let me reiterate it here once again that the ban on nose masks, brothels and shanties subsists. The measure was to give criminals no hiding place in our dear state. Hotels have also been directed to properly profile their guests as failure to do that will attract severe penalties. Our Taskforce and Operation Total Freedom will intensify surveillance to keep our dear state safe. We also urge the Federal Government to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Project as some of the abandoned facilities and structures in the town harbour criminal elements.

“Great Kogi People, our heroics in Security under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello were made possible by your cooperation and taking ownership of the security plans of the Government. We have apprehended many criminals and averted many potential blood-bath situations as a result of your volunteering intelligence. We need to do more now to promote security without which there can’t be prosperity.

“Community leaders, political actors and everyone must plug into our security architecture and efforts at keeping our state safe. Be assured that the Governor is personally leading these efforts and from the front. To our friends in the media, we urge you to observe the rules of crime reporting and do everything possible to avoid sensationalism when reporting crime. A safe Kogi is the benefit of all, including the media.

“We thank members of the 4th Estate of the Realm for the cooperation so far and be assured that we will continue to cooperate with you as important pillars for the development of our dear state.

Fanwo added that the attack on a Ceramic Company in Ajaokuta last night was unfortunate and condemnable.

“The Police and other security agencies are currently combing the area to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act. Investigations are still at an early stage now. We will rely on those reports when they are clearer and ready.

“As a Government, we can rise to the challenge to defend our people. Security has been beefed up around the area and the affected company is cooperating with law enforcement agents to unravel the mystery behind the attack.

“We won’t succumb to the violence of criminals. We have been defeating criminals before and we will defeat them again. Kogi is a no-go area to criminals”

It would be recalled that three children of one Mr Kadiri were abducted from his house on Wednesday at gunpoint. The abductors later placed N100 million ransom on their heads.