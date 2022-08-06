Ogun 2023: Amosun exposing his age-long anti-democratic tendencies-expert

An expert in International relations and comparative politics, Dr Lateef Jinadu, has slammed the immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, over his comment yesterday on Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Amosun, on Friday in Abeokuta during an event had alleged that Governor Dapo Abiodun did not win the 2019 gubernatorial poll, threatening that “he would be removed “.

Meanwhile, Jinadu, in a chat with newsmen carpeted Amosun over his comment, saying the Senator representing Ogun central senatorial district had never been a democrat, going by his political style and ideology.

He added that Ogun State citizens had the worst experience during Amosun’ regime in all ramifications, especially in the area of good governance and stability, coupled with his insensitive to labour issues.

Jinadu, further flayed Amosun for questioning the free will of the people of the State who overwhelmingly voted for Abiodun and the pronouncement of the Supreme Court affirming Governor Abiodun as duly elected Governor of the State and thereby authenticating the credibility of the 2019 gubernatorial poll.

“The vituperation of Ibikunle Amosun yesterday in Abeokuta was the climax of his age-long anti-democratic tendencies, this latest display of crude ideology and sheer propaganda in his desperate move to come back to power in the State through the back door did not come as a surprise to many.

” It is not a news that Ogun State under Amosun was a banana republic in the firm grip of a Shylock and unrepentant despot, until emancipation came through the 2019 gubernatorial election that produced a cool, calm and collected Governor, against his docile surrogate, one Adekunle Akinlade.

“Coming now to challenge the free will of the people of Ogun State, who voted for Abiodun with utmost determination despite intimidation by the Amosun’s government and the affirmation by the apex court on the credibility of the poll is simply bizarre and thoughtless.

“Sincerely, Amosun is totally alien to sane clime and democratic environment based on his domineering trait and anti-democratic perspectives, he must be immediately call to order before dragging the State to political Armageddon”.