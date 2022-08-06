Applications into Police Cadet Degree Programme Released

Saturday, August 6, 2022 9:46 am


Police cadets in training

The Nigeria Police Force, on Friday, invites interested and qualified candidates of Nigerian extract to register online for admission into the 9th Regular Course Cadet Degree Program.

The online registration process will run for a period of six weeks from August 1st to September 12, 2022, availing both male and female Nigerians of good character the opportunity of serving the fatherland.

The requirements for admission into the Academy include that the applicants must:

“i. be a Nigerian citizen by birth and possess National Identity Number (NIN), score not less than 180 marks in the 2022 JAMB, and  must have selected the Nigeria Police Academy as an institution of the first choice.

ii. possess a minimum of 6 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WAEC/NECO with credit pass in Mathematics and English.

iii. be aged between 17 – 22 years by 31st October 2022*.

iv. be medically, physically, and psychologically fit, and not less than 1.67m tall for males and 1.64m for females.

v. have not less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (male only)

vi. not be married or pregnant at the time of admission (female only)

vii. have a valid email address and phone number.

viii. SSCE (WAEC/NECO) Statements of Results or certificates before 2017 will not be acceped.

The method of application is virtual. All interested applicants who meet the criteria above are advised to visit the Academy’s website: https://polac.edu.ng.

