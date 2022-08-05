Tafa Balogun to be buried in his home town Ila Orangun tomorrow

By Akin Kuponiyi

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tafa Adebayo Balogun who died at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos yesterday would, according to th family, be buried in his hometown, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, tomorrow, Saturday.

According to the family, his body would leave Lagos early tomorrow, and he would be buried at his house in Ila-Orangun before 4 pm tomorrow. He was recently installed as the Oluomo of Igbomina in Ila-Orangun at the palace of the Orangun of Ila, Alayeluwa, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, Bibire II. The ceremony was attended by all first-class Igbomina traditional rulers in Kwara and Osun states.

He died at 74, a few days before his 75th birthday on August 25.

Balogun was appointed as Nigeria’s 11th Indigenous Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002, and was retired on January 17, 2005.

He would also rank as the 19th IGP since 1930 when Britons were appointed as Inspector General of Police.

List of Inspectors-General of Police in Nigeria since 1930 till date.

1• C. W. Duncan: 1930 – 1935

2• S. H. Thranthan: 1935 – 1936

3• A Sanders: 1936 – 1937

4• A. S. Navrogordarto: 1938 – 1942

5• W. C King: 1942 – 1947

6• T. V. Finlay: 1948 – 1949

7• Sir Kerr Bovell: 1956 – 1962

8• J. E. Hodge: 1962 – 1964

9• Louis Orok Edet: 1964 – 1966

10• Kam Salem: 1966 – 1975

11• Muhammadu Yusuf: 1975 – 1979

12• Adamu Suleiman: 1979 – 1981

13• Sunday Adewusi: 1981 – 1983

14• Etim Inyang: 1985 – 1986

15• Muhammadu Gambo: Jimeta 1986 – 1990

16• Aliyu Atta: 1990 – 1993

17• Ibrahim Coomassie: 1993 – 1999

18• Musilliu Smith: 1999 – 2002

19• Mustafa A. Balogun: 2002 – 2005

20• Sunday Ehindero: 2005 – 2007

21• Mike Mbama Okiro: 2007 – 2009

22• Ogbonna O. Onovo: 2009 – 2010

23• Hafiz Ringim 2010: 2012

24• MD Abubakar: 2012 – 2014

25• Suleiman Abba: 2014 – 2015

26• Solomon Arase: 2015 – 2016

27• Ibrahim Kpotun Idris: (2016-2019)

28• Mohammed Adamu: (2019- 2021)

29• Usman Alkali Baba: (2021 – till date.