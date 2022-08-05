Ajaokuta again: Gunmen abduct 3 children

Richard Elesho

Insecurity seems to be degenerating in Kogi State. Barely a week after the murder of eight security operatives in the Ajaokuta Council Area, gunmen have kidnapped three children in the area.

It was gathered that the children, aged 5-9 were abducted from the steel township at about 8 pm on Wednesday. The gunmen were said to have asked for their father, one Mr Kadiri described as a trader, in vain.

Frustrated by their inability to access their target, they resolved to whisk his children away. They then made contact the following day, Thursday demanding a N100 million ransom.

Narrating how the incident happened. ”The gunmen came in their numbers fully armed to the house of Mr Kadiri our brother that sells television, radio and other electronic devices in the steel township.

“They shot countless times to scarce People from coming close. When they could not see their target victim,(Kadiri) they decided to pick up the three Children from the house. As we speak, their whereabouts is unknown.

“The kidnappers contacted some of our family members and they are demanding for N100Million. Where on earth can we raise such an amount of money?

”Here in Ajaokuta, we can no longer sleep with our two eyes close. There is armed robbery and kidnapping everywhere. Recently, we all saw how innocent Policemen and Vigilantes were killed. Things are already falling apart. Nowhere is safe again.”

In a related development, gunmen were also said to abduct the wife of a spare parts seller in Lokoja, the state capital. She was reportedly abducted on Wednesday night in the Ganaja area of the metropolis. Her whereabouts was unknown at the time of this report.

Efforts to reach the. Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Ayah for comments were futile as his mobile line did not connect.