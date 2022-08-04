Ekweremadu Returns To Custody As Court Adjourns Trial to Oct 31

Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, has been taken back into custody as his trial. His trial on alleged human trafficking and organ harvesting was adjourned to 31 October.

After his arrest, Ekweremadu was first docked at the Uxbridge magistrates’ court in London, United Kingdom. However, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On 7 July, the Senator was denied bail. Today, 4 August, he was denied the same. But his wife, Beatrice, was granted bail on July 22, 2022.