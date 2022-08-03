Why We Support Nigeria Auto Journalists Training – Stallion Motors

Why We Support Nigeria Auto Journalists Training – Stallion Motors

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 4:30 pm


Stallion and Nigerian Auto Jurnalists Association

By Daniels Ekugo

Stallion Motors Limited, Nigeria’s leading automobile assembler, has described its support for the just concluded Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Annual Training Workshop as an initiative aimed at the development of the nation’s economy via the auto industry.

In a statement released after the 2022 annual training programme, Stallion commended the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) for the training initiative, which it says would enhance the standard of media reportage of the auto sector and ultimately impact positively on the automobile manufacturing and sales in Nigeria.

It explains: “The NAJA annual event is also in conformity with the goals of Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI), a non-Government Organization (NGO) arm of Stallion Group, which has successfully touched thousands of lives across the country via education, empowerment and health among others.

“Being the information link between us (auto marketers and manufacturers) and the motoring public, Nigeria motoring media and journalists are important stakeholders of the nation’s auto industry. And their training initiative is an effort in the right direction, as it would assist them in their media role for the industry.”

Stallion Motors, therefore, expressed optimism that knowledge gained from this year’s event would be put to use towards enlightenment of Nigerian motoring public, a move that would in no small measure impact positively on those who have invested into the nation’s auto industry.

The multi-brand local auto assembler also appealed to the Nigerian auto journalists not to relent in educating Nigerians about the economic merit of buying vehicles assembled and sold in Nigeria.

Stallion Motors, one of the largest licensed automobile assemblers in Nigeria, is a franchisee and assembler of globally recognized brands, which include: Nissan, Hyundai, MG, Changan and Bajaj Tricycles

In the same vein, Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI) is a philanthropic arm introduced in 2019 with the aim of to giving back to the Nigerian communities via support for education health and empowerment among others.

For instance, SEI in partnership with Bajaj offers free training programs that teach the youths and other interested persons how to use and maintain tricycles, latest of which was launched recently in conjunction with the Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA).

“And this year, despite the global economic recession, which has affected businesses and economy globally, Nigeria inclusive, we at Stallion found it a priority to stand by the Nigerian Motoring journalists towards organizing this year’s event. We believe, by so doing, the benefit on the badly needed development of the nation’s auto industry shall be enormous,” it added

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    How Buhari is failing to address crisis of insecurity and mismanagement—Falana
    9 hours ago

    My take on Muslim/Muslim ticket, hijab controversy – Soyinka
    9 hours ago

    Peter Obi’s Men, Threatening My Life- Omatseye
    Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (right) and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (left), during the former 's visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday. 9 hours ago

    Wike’s anger: PDP BoT to Meet Today
    11 hours ago

    Insecurity: Kogi bans brothels, nose mask
    19 hours ago

    2023: Will Nigerians wait in vain?
    1 day ago

    In Solidarity With the Cuban People
    1 day ago

    US kills Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s deputy