Sanwo-Olu Mourns Aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu, Describes Death As Personal Loss

Sanwo-Olu Mourns Aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu, Describes Death As Personal Loss

Saturday, July 30, 2022 10:24 am


Omotayo Sanyaolu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of his Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youth and Student Affairs, Omotayo Sanyaolu, who died on Friday.

Sanyaolu, who was the immediate past Youth Leader of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died on Friday after his involvement in an auto crash in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Friday, expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the family of Omotayo Sanyaolu, who he described as a “loyal, committed, hardworking and dedicated co-worker in the Greater Lagos agenda.”

The Governor said the death of Sanyaolu is a personal loss to him and the Lagos State Government, as well as the deceased family, friends, Lagos APC and tertiary institutions within the state.

He said: “the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must thank God that Omotayo Sanyaolu made a positive impact during his short but eventful lifetime. He served our party, APC passionately and meritoriously as a Youth Leader and contributed to its victory in many elections.

“Tayo as my Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youth and Student Affairs was very instrumental to the Greater Lagos agenda. He contributed positively to issues affecting the youths and students in the state.

“I sympathise with his widow, children, siblings, friends and the entire family as well as Lagos State and the APC family. I pray that God will grant the late Omotayo Sanyaolu eternal r

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    ECOWAS 61st Summit : Appeasement of the Juntas
    2 hours ago

    Gasvine Properties Introduces ‘Land Banking’ Investment Scheme
    2 hours ago

    73.2% Profit Growth: FCMB Group Records Impressive Transformation Scorecard
    4 hours ago

    Defections: SDP decorates Abe, Chioma as members
    Michelle Obama and her mother ,Marian Lois Robinson who turns 85 today. 18 hours ago

    Michelle Obama pens emotional message to mother
    24 hours ago

    Flashback/Adekunle Fajuyi: 56 Years After
    1 day ago

    Mamoth Crowd Receives Tinubu in Borno
    1 day ago

    Tinubu congratulates Daniel Okoh, new CAN President