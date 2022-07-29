Michelle Obama pens emotional message to mother

By Nehru Odeh

Former American first lady, Michelle Obama, has penned an emotional message to her mother Marian Lois Robinson who turns 85 today.

Michelle, while wishing her mother a happy birthday in the terse message, said the woman had guided her through life. ”Your love, your support – all of your thoughtful advice – means more to me than you’ll ever know,“ she said.

She also said her mother had always been her backstop, a calm and judgemental witness to her life and a vital source of her sanity.

“Thank you for teaching me how to trust my own judgement and for always giving me those much-needed reality checks. I’ve dedicated a chapter to sharing your wonderful parenting advice in The Light We Carry, and I can’t wait for everybody to take in all of your words of wisdom. I love you so much, mom!” she enthused.

In her bestselling memoir, Becoming, Michelle describes her mother as forthright and honest and speaks of her implacability and her silent support for her (Michelle) throughout her childhood and beyond.

Here is the full text of Michelle’s birthday message:

Happy birthday to the woman who has guided me through life. Your love, your support—all of your thoughtful advice—means more to me than you’ll ever know. You’ve always been my backstop—a calm and non-judgmental witness to my life and a vital source of my sanity. Thank you for teaching me how to trust my own judgement and for always giving me those much-needed reality checks. I’ve dedicated a chapter to sharing your wonderful parenting advice in The Light We Carry, and I can’t wait for everybody to take in all of your words of wisdom. I love you so much, mom! 💕