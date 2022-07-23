You are not the leaders of tomorrow, Obasanjo tells Nigerian youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has told Nigerian youths not to be deceived by thinking they a leaders of tomorrow. He said this this today on Eagles7 Sports 103.7 FM, Abeokuta – a live radio interview with Segun Odegbami.

He explained what he meant this way: “My advice for Nigerian youths is that, never let anybody tell you that you are the leaders of tomorrow. If you wait for tomorrow before you take over leadership, that tomorrow may not come. They will destroy it.

“This is the time, youths get up and make it happen.”

On his passion for farming, he reiterated that he is not ashamed of being called a farmer.

As he put it, “I don’t like the word you used, ‘romance with farming’. I am a farmer. What do you mean by romance? Everything I have done in my life is by accident. The only thing that is not accidental is farming. Every other thing that I’ve been to is by accident. And you called that romance? No! What do you mean by romance?

“You know my beginning. I was born and bred in a village. I went to school by accident. My father just said, ‘won’t you do something different?’ So I went into farming.

“When you look at countries that have made it, they developed on agriculture. First, for the purpose of food security; second, for the purpose of processing what they get from their farms, which is the beginning of industrialization. Third, to give it out as export, which is for the purpose of foreign exchange; and fourth, as a means of generating employment for the youth.”